458,958 Shares in Bitdeer Technologies Group $BTDR Acquired by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 458,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,000. Bitdeer Technologies Group makes up 0.9% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 67.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,337,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,753,000 after buying an additional 2,553,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,552 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 5,771.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 757,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 744,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 302,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.33.

Bitdeer Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:BTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $224.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:BTDR) is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

