Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 141.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 979.2% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Arista Networks News
Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish as Arista has meaningfully outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, supporting buy-side conviction in its multi?year growth runway. Is Arista Networks’ Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?
- Positive Sentiment: One analyst sees >50% upside as accelerating AI data?center demand and Arista’s execution (switching, Ethernet for AI fabrics) could drive another leg of growth. This bullish note can attract momentum buyers. Why 1 Analyst Thinks Arista Networks Stock Can Still Gain Over 50% This Year
- Positive Sentiment: Arista 2.0 strategy (AI focus, SaaS offers and a 150M port deployment milestone) is gaining traction — supports upside potential from higher?margin software and recurring?revenue mix improvements. Arista 2.0 Strategy Picks Up Steam: Can ANET Ride This Wave?
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat expectations and management raised AI revenue guidance for FY?2026, reinforcing Arista’s role in next?gen cloud and AI infrastructure — a core fundamental support for the rally. Arista Networks (ANET) Is Down 5.1% After Raising 2026 AI Revenue Outlook And Beating Q4 Estimates – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Neutral Sentiment: Company presentation at Bernstein Insights provides incremental color on strategy and roadmap (helpful for investors, but not an immediate catalyst). Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Presents at Bernstein Insights
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and guidance lift, the stock previously pulled back (~5%) as some investors rotated out on valuation concerns and to lock gains — this dynamic can cause volatility even with positive fundamentals. Arista Networks (ANET) Is Down 5.1% After Raising 2026 AI Revenue Outlook And Beating Q4 Estimates – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a director sold 422 shares (~$54k) last week — a small position change but sometimes cited by traders as a near?term weak signal. Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 422 Shares
Arista Networks Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $133.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.36. The company has a market cap of $167.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Arista Networks
In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $3,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 512,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,940,140. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,967.12. This trade represents a 44.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 196,237 shares of company stock valued at $25,861,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.
Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.
