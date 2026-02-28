Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.6% in the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in MasTec by 13.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in MasTec by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 57,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting MasTec
Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: MasTec beat consensus on both EPS ($2.07 vs. $1.94 est.) and revenue ($3.94B vs. $3.71B est.), with revenue up ~15.8% year?over?year — a clear driver of the rally. MasTec (MTZ) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and segment strength: Management highlighted strength in clean energy and power delivery, and a record backlog — supporting revenue visibility and upside to future quarters. MasTec Beats Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Books Solid Backlog
- Positive Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance raised: MasTec set FY?2026 EPS at 8.40 (above the ~8.02 consensus) and issued a higher revenue target (~$17.0B vs. ~$15.4B consensus), underpinning the stock’s strength. MasTec Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Initial 2026 Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Full public materials available: The earnings slide deck and the Q4 call transcript provide detailed segment metrics and backlog disclosures for modeling; investors should review for segment margin drivers. MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Presentation slides: The earnings presentation provides project-level commentary useful for updating revenue/timing assumptions. MasTec, Inc. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Thematic upside: Analysts list MasTec among contractors poised to benefit from an AI/data?center buildout (power, cooling, infrastructure) — a longer?term demand tailwind. Buy 5 Construction Stocks Set to Soar on AI-Powered Data Center Boom
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guide is conservative: MasTec set Q1 EPS at 1.00 (vs. ~1.42 consensus) and revenue at ~$3.5B (below ~$3.7B consensus), creating near?term earnings risk that could pressure the stock if Q1 plays out weakly. MasTec Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Initial 2026 Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest fell ~12.9% in Feb — fewer short positions reduces the potential for a short?squeeze catalyst, removing one source of upside. Short Interest Report (summary)
Analyst Ratings Changes
MasTec Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $297.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $300.00.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.
The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.
