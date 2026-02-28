Huntington National Bank Acquires 21,135 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $34,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 296,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,922,000 after acquiring an additional 46,316 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.