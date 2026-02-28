NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Arete Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

NVDA opened at $177.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.86. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.96% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Southern Capital Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Arwa LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 46 Peaks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

