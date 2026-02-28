NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Arete Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.
NVIDIA Trading Down 4.2%
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.96% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at NVIDIA
In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Southern Capital Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Arwa LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 46 Peaks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record quarter and aggressive guidance: NVDA topped estimates and guided to about $78B for the next quarter, reinforcing very strong AI demand and pushing many analysts to lift long?term forecasts. Nvidia’s forecast points to accelerating growth, as Vera Rubin starts hitting market
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is raising targets: Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views after the quarter, signaling continued analyst confidence in NVDA’s secular AI position. Analyst price target and rating updates
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic ecosystem wins — OpenAI round and partnerships: NVDA was named among corporate backers in a massive OpenAI funding round, which supports continued demand for Nvidia compute. OpenAI’s $110 billion funding round draws investment from Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank
- Neutral Sentiment: China exposure remains uncertain: Nvidia has secured limited export licenses but says it has not yet generated meaningful China revenue, leaving a material market risk unresolved. Nvidia still hasn’t sold its U.S.-approved China AI chips — and it’s worried local AI rivals could take over
- Neutral Sentiment: Supply constraints in gaming GPUs: Management warned gaming?chip shortages may persist into year?end, a reminder that parts of the business face production/timing risks even as data center demand booms. Nvidia expects gaming chips shortage to last until year-end
- Negative Sentiment: “Sell?the?news” and sky?high expectations: Despite the beat, investors punished the stock because results had been largely priced in and the market is sensitive to any sign growth could decelerate; several outlets noted investors were “left wanting more.” Nvidia earnings showcase a harsh reality for AI stocks: Investors are getting harder and harder to please
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and market?wide forces: A hot Producer Price Index and rotation out of mega?cap tech pressured the Nasdaq and amplified NVDA’s pullback even though the company’s fundamentals remain strong. US Equity Indexes Fall This Week as Nvidia’s Blowout Quarterly Results Fail to Stem Broadening Market Leadership
- Negative Sentiment: Heightened competition and long?term risk debates: Coverage flagged growing competition (custom silicon from hyperscalers, AMD, Broadcom, Google) and investor concerns about sustainability of hyperscaler capex — these narratives amplify volatility around NVDA. Nvidia’s stock wrapping up tough week as Wall Street focuses more on competition than growth
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
