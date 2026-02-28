Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,596 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 392.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

