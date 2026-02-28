Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Director Isabelle Boccon-Gibod Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) Director Isabelle Boccon-Gibod sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $257,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $592,710. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Constellium Trading Down 4.4%

NYSE CSTM opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellium SE has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $27.25.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 35.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,935,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,400 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellium by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,362,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,436,000 after purchasing an additional 755,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Constellium by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,728,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 1,216,516 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,151,000 after buying an additional 92,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Constellium

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.