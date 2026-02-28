Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $202,000 Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 620.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shannon L. Devers sold 44,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $3,760,450.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,389.52. This trade represents a 71.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 85,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $7,056,430.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,698.49. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 464,579 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

IONS stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.29. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.07 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

