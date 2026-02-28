Cliff Donald Blessing Sells 350 Shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Cliff Donald Blessing sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $37,499.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,321.32. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cliff Donald Blessing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

On Wednesday, February 25th, Cliff Donald Blessing sold 177 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $18,648.72.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average is $112.95.

Trending Headlines about Addus HomeCare

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders have been adding to positions in recent quarters, which provides a steady shareholder base and underlying demand. MarketBeat ADUS Institutional Holdings

Large institutional holders have been adding to positions in recent quarters, which provides a steady shareholder base and underlying demand. Positive Sentiment: Stephens kept an “Overweight” rating on ADUS and a $135 price target (trimmed from $140), signaling continued analyst conviction even after the cut. That backing can limit downside over the medium term. Stephens PT story

Stephens kept an “Overweight” rating on ADUS and a $135 price target (trimmed from $140), signaling continued analyst conviction even after the cut. That backing can limit downside over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest figures are inconsistent across feeds (some reports show zero or NaN, others show a material rise). This data noise makes it hard to interpret immediate short pressure — confirm with FINRA/exchange data before acting. MarketBeat short interest

Short?interest figures are inconsistent across feeds (some reports show zero or NaN, others show a material rise). This data noise makes it hard to interpret immediate short pressure — confirm with FINRA/exchange data before acting. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling across Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison and multiple EVPs sold several thousand shares in aggregate (CEO filings disclosed to the SEC). Large, concentrated insider sales are weighing on sentiment and likely contributed to today’s weakness. CEO SEC filing

Significant insider selling across Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison and multiple EVPs sold several thousand shares in aggregate (CEO filings disclosed to the SEC). Large, concentrated insider sales are weighing on sentiment and likely contributed to today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Media flagged a “pessimistic forecast” narrative after Stephens trimmed its target, which can reinforce short?term selling despite the retained Overweight rating. That coverage likely amplified intra?day pressure. AmericanBankingNews piece

Media flagged a “pessimistic forecast” narrative after Stephens trimmed its target, which can reinforce short?term selling despite the retained Overweight rating. That coverage likely amplified intra?day pressure. Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales (e.g., EVP Cliff Blessing) were also reported; while individually minor, the wave of coordinated filings increases headline risk and may trigger mechanical selling. InsiderTrades alert

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Addus HomeCare this week:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 387.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 44.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.