Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 11,754 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

Featured Stories

