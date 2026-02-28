US Bancorp DE Has $31.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,795 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $31,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 79.9% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 51,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Sprott’s Paul Wong argues a structural shift toward a new global monetary reserve system (“Bretton Woods III”), positioning gold as a core reserve asset — a narrative that supports long?term demand for gold and gold ETFs like IAU. ‘As the world breaks up, you’re going to need a monetary reserve system’ – Sprott’s Paul Wong on why Bretton Woods III is inevitable and gold stands alone
- Positive Sentiment: Kitco reports gold has rebounded above the $5,200 area and finished February at fresh records — immediate price momentum that typically lifts IAU flows and sentiment. Gold prices push back above $5,200; sees solid rebound in February to end month with another record
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple FXEmpire forecasts highlight sustained bullish momentum, with technicians pushing targets materially higher (one note saying a prior $8,000 target may have been conservative) — reinforces investor conviction in continued upside for gold and IAU. Gold Price Forecast – Our $8,000 Target Was Likely Too Conservative
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and strategists (including Bank of America coverage) say gold’s bull market remains mid?cycle with paths to much higher levels (e.g., $6,000+), supporting allocation to gold ETFs if risk?off drivers persist. Despite consolidating below $5,200, gold still has a path to $6,000, says Bank of America
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical notes and market commentary show gold trading in tight ranges at times (consolidation around recent highs) — suggests short?term chop even while trend stays constructive. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Tight Range
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader media coverage (e.g., WSJ features) increases visibility for gold but doesn’t directly alter supply/demand — can support flows through investor attention. Warren Buffett and the Giant Gold Cube
- Negative Sentiment: Several reports note profit?taking and short?term pressure (silver leading some pullbacks), and hawkish Fed risks or a stronger USD could cap upside — these are the main near?term risks for IAU if risk sentiment flips. Profit-taking price pressure on gold, silver
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
