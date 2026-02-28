AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Director George Mrkonic, Jr. Sells 336 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) Director George Mrkonic, Jr. sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,202.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,872.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,336,056. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,751.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,594.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,831.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,210.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $32.69 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $32.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective (down from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,850.00 to $4,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,775.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,499.00 to $4,076.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,280.63.

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do?it?yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

