US Bancorp DE Sells 9,494 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $32,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,482,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,344,000 after buying an additional 218,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,254,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,423,000 after acquiring an additional 363,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,128,000 after acquiring an additional 270,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,114,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $96.26 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average is $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 83.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Evercore restated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

