PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Sold by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,826 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85,673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $16,806,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 443,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 86,920 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

