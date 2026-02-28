Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $3.59 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,799 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 212.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 172 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Expedia Group from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,328. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE opened at $215.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.66 and its 200 day moving average is $241.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

