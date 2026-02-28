Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.7% of Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

