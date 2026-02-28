Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $19.73 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $19,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

