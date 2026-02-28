CF Industries (NYSE:CF) EVP Susan Menzel Sells 3,215 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) EVP Susan Menzel sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,517. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CF Industries stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 78.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 451.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

