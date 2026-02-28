Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Makes New $12.55 Million Investment in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 149,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,548,000. Cameco accounts for approximately 1.5% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 110.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Cameco by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 0.99. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Cameco from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.