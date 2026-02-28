Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (LOCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1028 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

LOCT stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $583,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (LOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October LOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

