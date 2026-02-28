Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $68.13 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.35). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Gildan Activewear News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gildan Activewear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and margin improvement: Gildan reported record fourth?quarter revenue (including HanesBrands contribution from Dec. 1–28) and expanded gross margins, showing strong top?line growth and improved profitability. GlobeNewswire Release

Record revenue and margin improvement: Gildan reported record fourth?quarter revenue (including HanesBrands contribution from Dec. 1–28) and expanded gross margins, showing strong top?line growth and improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: Raised synergy targets and integration progress: Management said Hanes integration is delivering stronger than expected savings and increased targeted run?rate synergies, supporting longer?term margin potential. MSN Article

Raised synergy targets and integration progress: Management said Hanes integration is delivering stronger than expected savings and increased targeted run?rate synergies, supporting longer?term margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise: Gildan announced a ~10.2% increase to the quarterly dividend (new quarterly payment $0.249), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders.

Dividend raise: Gildan announced a ~10.2% increase to the quarterly dividend (new quarterly payment $0.249), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Hanes acquisition closed Dec. 1 — results include only one month of Hanes, which complicates quarter?over?quarter comparisons but explains substantial top?line lift; the Hanes Australian business is classified as held for sale. GlobeNewswire Release

Hanes acquisition closed Dec. 1 — results include only one month of Hanes, which complicates quarter?over?quarter comparisons but explains substantial top?line lift; the Hanes Australian business is classified as held for sale. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: Adjusted EPS of $0.96 missed the consensus of $1.31, which likely disappointed traders expecting stronger near?term profitability despite higher revenue. Zacks Earnings Article

EPS miss: Adjusted EPS of $0.96 missed the consensus of $1.31, which likely disappointed traders expecting stronger near?term profitability despite higher revenue. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance below consensus: Gildan set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $4.20–$4.40, below the Street (~$4.46), which reduced near?term earnings visibility and likely pressured the stock. MSN Guidance Story

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 89,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,860,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.