Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Ardagh Metal Packaging’s conference call:

2025 results beat expectations — shipments grew over 3% and full-year Adjusted EBITDA rose 10% to $739 million , with Q4 $166 million exceeding guidance.

, with Q4 exceeding guidance. Management guides 2026 Adjusted EBITDA of $750–$775 million , attributing growth to operational efficiencies, cost savings and industry-aligned shipment growth in Europe and Brazil.

, attributing growth to operational efficiencies, cost savings and industry-aligned shipment growth in Europe and Brazil. North America is a “transition year” with an expected small volume decline in 2026 due to contract resets and footprint changes, compounded by aluminum supply/rolling?mill disruptions that raised operating costs and may persist through H1 2026.

Balance sheet strengthened by a $1.3 billion green bond issuance, leaving ~$964 million liquidity, longer debt maturities (no bonds maturing before Sept 2028) and roughly $10 million of annual cash savings.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Ardagh Metal Packaging this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates — AMBP reported $0.03 EPS vs. $0.02 expected and revenue of $1.35B (vs. $1.29B consensus), with year-over-year revenue growth of ~12.6%, signalling operational momentum. Read More.

Q4 results topped estimates — AMBP reported $0.03 EPS vs. $0.02 expected and revenue of $1.35B (vs. $1.29B consensus), with year-over-year revenue growth of ~12.6%, signalling operational momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $0.10 quarterly interim dividend (ex-dividend March 12; payable March 26), implying a high yield (~8.7%) that can attract income-focused investors and support the share price floor. Read More.

Board declared a $0.10 quarterly interim dividend (ex-dividend March 12; payable March 26), implying a high yield (~8.7%) that can attract income-focused investors and support the share price floor. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $4.00 to $5.00 and kept an “equal weight” rating, implying modest upside and offering a dealer/analyst endorsement that can help sentiment. Read More.

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $4.00 to $5.00 and kept an “equal weight” rating, implying modest upside and offering a dealer/analyst endorsement that can help sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company filed its audited 2025 results and confirmed effective internal controls, reducing governance/filing risk and improving transparency for investors. Read More.

Company filed its audited 2025 results and confirmed effective internal controls, reducing governance/filing risk and improving transparency for investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call / published a slide deck highlighting strong EBITDA growth — useful for investors parsing margin drivers and segment performance (supporting the Q4 beat context). Read More.

Management hosted an earnings call / published a slide deck highlighting strong EBITDA growth — useful for investors parsing margin drivers and segment performance (supporting the Q4 beat context). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and returns remain weak: net margin (~0.3%) is low and return on equity is negative (reported large negative ROE), which limits sustainable earnings power and raises concern that the high dividend yield may reflect elevated risk rather than durable cash generation. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $4.30 price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two?piece and three?piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value?added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

