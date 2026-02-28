ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.0 million-$450.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.5 million. ICF International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.950-7.250 EPS.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.43. ICF International has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $101.71.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). ICF International had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.89%.The business had revenue of $443.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ICF International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.55 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on ICF International from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at $8,354,000. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 52,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ICF International by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI), commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF’s offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

