Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 684.2% in February

Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 99,595 shares, an increase of 684.2% from the January 29th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,487,243 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Boerse from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Boerse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 211,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,911. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Deutsche Boerse had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Boerse will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG is a Germany?based provider of marketplace infrastructure, trading technology and post?trade services to the global financial industry. The company operates electronic trading platforms and derivatives markets, offers clearing and settlement services, and supplies market data, analytics and index products to investment banks, brokers, asset managers and listed companies.

Key businesses within the group include electronic equity trading via the Xetra trading system, derivatives trading through the Eurex exchange, and post?trade and custody services provided by Clearstream.

