SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:HECO) Short Interest Up 756.6% in February

SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:HECO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 454 shares, a growth of 756.6% from the January 29th total of 53 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HECO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.86. 34 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.89.

About SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF

The SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (HECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies positioned to capitalize on opportunities within the blockchain and crypto industries, while also gaining crypto exposure through ETFs and futures contracts. The fund also uses an options overlay strategy. HECO was launched on Sep 9, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

