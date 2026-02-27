SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:HECO) Short Interest Up 756.6% in February

SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:HECO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 454 shares, a growth of 756.6% from the January 29th total of 53 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 598 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 598 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ HECO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.86. 34 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.89.
About SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF
