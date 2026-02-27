APi Group (NYSE:APG) Announces Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. APi Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

APi reported that it achieved its prior 13/60/80 targets for 2025 (revenue growth, margin, and free cash flow conversion) and set new long?term targets of 10/16/60+ through 2028 (>$10B revenue, 16%+ adjusted EBITDA margin, 60%+ inspection/service/monitoring).

Record 2025 operating performance — full?year net revenue of $7.9B, Q4 net revenue $2.12B (+13.8% YoY), Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin 13.9%, adjusted diluted EPS $0.44 (+29%), and record adjusted free cash flow of $836M (80% conversion).

2026 guidance targets $8.4B–$8.6B in revenue (?5% organic at midpoint), adjusted EBITDA $1.14B–$1.2B (13.8% margin at midpoint) and continued strong free cash flow conversion (~75% of EBITDA), implying further margin expansion.

M&A remains a strategic priority — APi deployed roughly $580M across 33 bolt?ons (2023–2025), closed CertaSite in Feb?2026, sees a robust pipeline including larger opportunities, and exits Q4 with conservative leverage (~1.6x net debt/EBITDA) to fund deals.

Management flagged sensitivity to project revenue mix — increasing exposure to data centers (?5% of revenue in 2024 ? ~8% in 2025 ? ~10% expected in 2026) and a wide guidance range reflect dependence on project/backlog variability that could pressure results if demand softens.

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.70. APi Group has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $46.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

APG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities raised APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $118,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,060. This trade represents a 75.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,148 shares in the company, valued at $721,977.08. This trade represents a 57.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in APi Group in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Family Management Corp grew its position in APi Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in APi Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

