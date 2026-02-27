Scotiabank Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$142.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$132.00 to C$142.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.
TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$130.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$135.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TD
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.9%
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.63 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.