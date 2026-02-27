Scotiabank Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$142.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$132.00 to C$142.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$130.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$135.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.9%

TD traded down C$2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting C$132.57. 2,044,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,765,620. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$118.18. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$78.06 and a 12-month high of C$136.49.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.63 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

