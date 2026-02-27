Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$178.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$172.00 to C$154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Stantec from C$162.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Stantec from C$183.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Stantec from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$161.90.

TSE STN traded down C$4.86 on Friday, hitting C$125.47. 257,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$109.74 and a twelve month high of C$160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$141.96.

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$131.52 per share, with a total value of C$526,080.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 53,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,074,855.36. This trade represents a 8.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world’s greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today’s communities transcend geographic borders.

