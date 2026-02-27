Scotiabank Lowers WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$284.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$320.00 to C$284.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$301.00 to C$304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of WSP Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$349.00 to C$342.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$346.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$310.00 to C$340.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$324.50.
WSP Global Stock Performance
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).
