Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$128.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TSE TD traded down C$2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$132.57. 2,044,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,765,620. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$78.06 and a one year high of C$136.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$130.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.63 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

