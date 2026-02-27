Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Analyst Says

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QBR.B. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Quebecor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.08.

QBR.B stock traded up C$2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$56.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.61. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$32.57 and a 12-month high of C$57.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quebecor had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter.

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the quadruple-play services Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations publishes newspapers and magazines and produces and distributes films and television shows.

