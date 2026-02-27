Scotiabank Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$247.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$242.00 to C$247.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$241.00 to C$247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$244.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$217.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$240.31.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of RY traded down C$4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$227.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,521. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$233.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$215.33. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$151.25 and a 12 month high of C$240.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$319.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported C$4.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 91,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.75, for a total transaction of C$20,882,130.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,343,448.75. The trade was a 93.96% decrease in their position.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.

