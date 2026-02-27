BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) to Market Perform

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$58.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.75.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$60.27. 1,504,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,032. The stock has a market cap of C$35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.16. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$48.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.75.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 25.73%.The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

