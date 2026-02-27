Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from C$244.00 to C$245.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$246.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$242.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$217.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$238.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$240.31.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE:RY traded down C$4.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$227.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,521. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$151.25 and a 1-year high of C$240.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$233.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$215.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported C$4.08 EPS for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 28.23%.The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 91,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.75, for a total value of C$20,882,130.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$1,343,448.75. The trade was a 93.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Bank of Canada this week:

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.