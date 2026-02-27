Synopsys (SNPS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) recently:

2/26/2026 – Synopsys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC.

2/26/2026 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $450.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $560.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $520.00 to $430.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Synopsys had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock, down from $550.00.

2/25/2026 – Synopsys was given a new $600.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Synopsys was downgraded by HSBC Holdings plc from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $455.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Synopsys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $560.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Synopsys had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/13/2026 – Synopsys was downgraded by Piper Sandler from “overweight” to “neutral”. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock, down from $602.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

