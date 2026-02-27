US Bancorp DE Acquires 20,429 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,429 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $51,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,130,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 236.7% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 24,957 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,678,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,841,000 after purchasing an additional 942,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,334,000 after buying an additional 39,708 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $81.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

