iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,686 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $71,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 318,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

EFG stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.63.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

