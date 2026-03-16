iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stake Reduced by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.9% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $116.72 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.47.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.