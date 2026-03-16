iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,367 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 0.5% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of IYW opened at $187.24 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.34 and a 200-day moving average of $196.45.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

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