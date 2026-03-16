iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Acquired by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,723 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,840,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,960 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,163,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after buying an additional 819,189 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,941,000 after buying an additional 645,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,871,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
TLH opened at $100.62 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s gold reserves are priced at $42. The real price is $6,000+.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.