iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Acquired by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,723 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,840,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,960 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,163,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after buying an additional 819,189 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,941,000 after buying an additional 645,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,871,000.

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iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH opened at $100.62 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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