HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires 37,590 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 41.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 75.8% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 1,018,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $22,122,381.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,267,429 shares in the company, valued at $440,005,883.59. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Pulik sold 406,731 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $9,122,976.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 239,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,033.59. The trade was a 62.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,274,269 shares of company stock worth $205,891,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.7%

ROIV stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

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