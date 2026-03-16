Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA Shares Acquired by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,716 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% in the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $13,738,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $13,097,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after buying an additional 336,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

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Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.17. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Turner sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $91,810.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,239.74. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Matthew Skelton sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $66,412.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,871.64. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,910. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

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Vera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

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