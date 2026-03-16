HighVista Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 11,100 Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,358.88. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Melius Research set a $148.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $130.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $146.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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