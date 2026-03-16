Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,187,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.8% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $135.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $95.73 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $322.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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