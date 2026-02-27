Wind River Trust Co Raises Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Wind River Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 35.8% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wind River Trust Co owned 0.18% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $96,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,109,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $148.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

