Vanguard Group Inc. Has $359.57 Million Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,974,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $359,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,154,000 after buying an additional 407,484 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1,589.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 406,790 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

ATMU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.80%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

