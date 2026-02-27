TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,703 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 1.00% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $183,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $280.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $298.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

