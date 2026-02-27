TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $213,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2%

SPYG stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

