TIAA Trust National Association Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,427,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 3.44% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $478,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $154.29 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $154.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.91 and a 200 day moving average of $142.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

