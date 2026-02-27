TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.63 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,943,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,042 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 9.87% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,626,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $264.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $288.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

